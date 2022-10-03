Reportedly, Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the singer refused to intervene Vicky attempted to run away with the owner's tempo and hit the 'Yaar Bathere' singer while reversing the vehicle.

Vicky then managed to escape from the location but was later arrested by the Mohali Police. Police later registered a case against the culprit at the Sohna Police station.

Rapper Honey Singh took on Sunday night took to social media account to share health update about the singer. On his Instagram account he wrote ,"My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this Mo*********er I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him." However, he later deleted this post.

Hours after deleting it, Honey Singh shared another post, "Special thanx to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on the road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too."

For the unversed, Alfaaz, a Punjabi singer, is known for his super hit songs like 'Putt Jatt Da', 'Rickshaw', 'Gaddi' and many more.