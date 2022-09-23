Punjab Governor seeks details of business to be taken up on Sep 27 Assembly session; ‘it’s too much’, says CM

The letter from the Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's office has sought details of the legislative business to be conducted during the proposed session on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Punjab Governor's office.

After deciding to recall the session, the state government had sought the permission of the Governor for the same yesterday.

The Governor's move triggered a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Governor/ President consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no President/Governor ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Council) and speaker. Next Governor will ask for all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much", he said in a tweet.

The government also said it will approach the Supreme Court over the Raj Bhavan move.

The special assembly session was expected to take up issues like stubble burning and electricity supply will be discussed in the September 27 session, likely to last a day.

