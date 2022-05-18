Punjab farmers call off protest after meeting with CM Mann

A meeting between Mann and several farmer leaders took place at Punjab Bhawan to discuss their demands, including a bonus on wheat and beginning paddy sowing from June 10.

"They (Punjab Govt) have accepted our demands," said Jagjit Singh Dallewal, BKU.

"CM Bhagwant Mann will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Bhakra Beas Management Board issue. MSP will be given on Maize and CM has promised that Basmati will be purchased at a good price," said Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

"CM has said to farmers' leaders that now they don't have to sit on a protest. Give us some time and we will solve everything," he added.