Punjab cops detain 6 suspects in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala murder

The Punjab Police are now questioning them, the report on ANI said. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told the news agency that he got the information from Uttarakhand STF that Punjab police have taken some of the detained people. Six persons were travelling to Punjab from Hemkund Sahib Yatra in a vehicle which was intercepted by Uttarakhand STF and local police following a tip-off.

Maoosewala (28), who was also the Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the AAP government curtailed his security in the state.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

On the other hand, the preliminary investigation has claimed the murder was due to an inter-gang rivalry.