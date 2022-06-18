Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

According to media reports, several blasts and gunfire hit a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday.

Several blasts and gunfire hit a Sikh Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, injuring at least two persons, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in this war-torn country.

The blasts occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts. Gunfire was also reported from the area.

Karte Parwan Gurdwara is located in the area. The area is the centre for the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities.