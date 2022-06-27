Punjab budget will take the state towards a golden future: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jun 27: After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government presented its first budget, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said it will take the state towards a "golden future". Hitting out at previous governments of Punjab, Kejriwal said they looted and emptied the state treasury.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Aam Aadmi Party government's first budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly. He announced that the focus in the first year will be on restoring the state's deteriorating fiscal health, delivering on the promises of good governance and concentrating on health, agriculture and education.