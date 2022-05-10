Punjab and Haryana HC grants stay on arrest of Tajinder Bagga

The relief will continue till July 5, as per news agency ANI.

The BJP leader was arrested from his house on Friday by Punjab Police after which a dramatic sequence of events followed as his father filed an abduction complaint with Delhi Police by unknown individuals. The Haryana cops intercepted the Punjab Police convoy and managed to bring him back from Kurukshetra to the national capital.

Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

Punjab and Haryana High Court in midnight hearing directed Punjab Police to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until next date of hearing.