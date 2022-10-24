Punjab and Haryana CMs extend Diwali wishes to people

Mann also asked people to celebrate a green Diwali. "Pollution is a problem and has become a challenge. Therefore, efforts should be made to celebrate green Diwali," the Punjab chief minister said.

Wishing people to celebrate a safe Diwali, Mann said, "Lakhs of people lose their eyesight on this day because of firecrackers and a majority of them are children. Along with Happy Diwali, I also wish people a safe Diwali."

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar greeted people on Diwali and in a tweet said, "May Goddess Lakshmi bless everyone and let there be happiness and prosperity in each house."

The Punjab government has allowed a window of two hours from 8 pm till 10 pm for bursting firecrackers while the Haryana government has allowed only green crackers in the state.