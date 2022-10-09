The trailer of Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' has been released on Sunday and met with positive response from celebrities and politicians. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered positive words about the promo video on his social media sites.

Puneeth's wife Ashwini shared the link of the trailer on Twitter with the Prime Minister. She wrote, "Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person.

The PM Modi responded to the post by saying that the late Sandalwood's Power Star "lives in the hears of millions around the world."

He tweeted, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

Gandhada Gudi, is an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend, taken by Appu in association with wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha. It is a 2.39-minute videothat captures the actor's adventurous journey. The breathtaking visuals and gripping background music gives us a superb cinematic experience.

Celebrities respond:

Sudeep: Always a bliss to see #Puneeth on screen. #GandhadhaGudi is so well shot. Best wishes #Ashwini and Team #PRK .🙏🏼🌟

Yash: The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering - Bruce Lee This is exactly how I would describe this immortal soul. Love you Appu sir ❤️ Thanks for giving us this opportunity to watch our Karnataka in pure awe.#GandhadaGudi is top notch.

Danish Sait: The trailer of #GandhadaGudi is incredible! There's no greater tribute than this to our icon Puneeth Anna. The son of the soil, on his final journey in front of the camera, at home, in beautiful Karnataka.

Ramya: Loved the trailer of #GandhadaGudi @Ashwini_PRK you can watch the trailer here:

Samyukta Hornad: What a trailer, showcasing the most beautiful and sacred bond between #Appu sir and nature. Appu sir in his true element, just being himself, you can't miss this film. This is going to be EPIC. Oct 28th.

Dhananjaya: A very passionate attempt of Appu sir, his most liked attempt. The man is back to us to show how to celebrate life. Waiting for Oct 28th to celebrate him. #Gandadagudi