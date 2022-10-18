Pune hit hard as rains play havoc; Watch flooded rly station, submerged roads and vehicles

There are also reports of vehicles were submerged in rainwater in some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.

Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Twelve people stuck in the flood waters in Mangalwar Peth and Kondhwa areas were shifted to safer places, fire brigade officials told PTI.

Twenty families staying near the Karha river in Jalgaon Kathe Pathar village of Baramati tehsil were also shifted after the river swelled following the release of water at the rate of 35,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) from the Nazre dam, district officials said.

IMD's weather forecasting department head Anupam Kashyapi said the satellite images revealed "there was enough moisture in the state."

The city is expected to stay cloudy with lightning and thunder activity in the evening along with light to moderate rainfall, he said.

The rain activity will reduce from Wednesday, he added.

The videos of the devastation caused by the rains have now gone viral.