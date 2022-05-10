Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui among 4 Indians honoured with prestigious award; Check full list here

New Delhi, May 10: Pulitzer Prize-2022 was announced yesterday in the fields of journalism, book, drama, and accompaniment.
According to the Pulitzer Prizes website, slain photo journalist Danish Siddiqui is among four Indians honoured with the prestigious Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the feature photography category.
Siddiqui and his colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave from a news agency won the award. Their work was moved from the Breaking News Photography category by the judges.
Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan last year when he died. Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times bagged the award in the Breaking News Photography category. Meanwhile, the Washington Post bagged the Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for its coverage of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
Pulitzer Prize 2022: Full List of Pulitzer Prize winners in Journalism, Drama, Books and Music
Pulitzer Prize in Journalism
S. No.
Categories
Winners
1.
Public Service
The Washington Post for covering the assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021.
2.
Breaking News Reporting
The Staff of the Miami Herald for covering the collapse of Seaside apartment towers in Florida
3.
Investigative Reporting
Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for exposing highly toxic hazard inside only battery recycling plant in Florida
4.
Explanatory Reporting
Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover on how the Webb Space Telescope works
5.
Local Reporting
Cecilia Reyes of Chicago Tribune and Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association
6.
National Reporting
The Staff of the New York Times
7.
International Reporting
The Staff of the New York Times
8.
Feature Writing
Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic
9.
Commentary
Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star
10.
Criticism
Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times
11.
Editorial Writing
Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of The Houston Chronicle
12.
Illustrated Reporting and Commentary
Fahmida Azim, Anthong Del Col, Josh Adams, Walt Jockey of Insider
13.
Breaking News Photography
Marcus Yam of Los Angeles Times for images of US departure from Afghanistan
Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and John Cherry of Getty Images for photos of attack on US Capitol
14.
Feature Photography
Late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters, Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for images of COVID toll in India
15.
Audio Reporting
Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for 'Suave’- an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in Prison
Pulitzer Prize 2022 Special Citation
|Category
|Winner
|Special Awards & Citations
|The Journalists of Ukraine
2022 Pulitzer Prize in Books, Drama & Music
|S. No.
|Category
|Winners
|1.
|Fiction
|The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Green
|2.
|Drama
|Fat Ham, by James Ijames
|3.
|History
Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace (Liveright/Norton)
Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer (Scribner)
|4.
|Biography
Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin. I Kelly (Bloomsbury)
|5.
|Poetry
frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss
|6.
|General Notification
Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott
|7.
|Music
Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon