Puducherry budget: Here are the key highlights

Although the Budget session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly started on August 10 with the speech of the Lieutenant Governor, the Assembly was adjourned indefinitely as the Union government did not approve the Budget. After a long delay, the Union government approved the Budget, and the session resumed today, ANI reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly I Siva and DMK and Congress legislators too participated in the Budget session. Debate on the Budget and request for grants will commence tomorrow and the ongoing session is expected to be concluded on August 30.

ey highlights from Rangasamy's Budget speech:

Sports Youth Welfare Department along with Education Department will be started as a separate department.

National Law University to be started in Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the opening ceremony.

Rs 1,596 crore has been earmarked for the power sector.

Vacancies in fire departments will be filled.

A government hospital will be started in Karaikal region

Documentary assets of all temples in Puducherry will be digitized and preserved.

All legislators will be provided Rs crore each as a constituency development fund.