PUC results 2022: Meet the toppers and check district-wise percentage of class 12

Nilu Singh from BGS PU college in Dasanapura, Akash Das of St. Claret College in Jalahalli, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Composite College and Manav Vijay Kejriwal from Jayanagar PU college have secured 596 marks out of 600 in the commerce stream.

Bengaluru, Jun 18: In the PU exams held in 2022, 72.53 per cent out of 2,10,284 students from the science stream have cleared the exams. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage stands at 64.97 with 1,59,409 clearing the exams among 2,45,350 students while 48.71 per cent (1,11,032 passed out of 2,27,929) students from the Arts stream passed in the current year.

In the science stream, Simran Rao from RV PU college in Bengaluru has scored 598 marks out of 600 to become the topper in this year.

In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda and Madivalara Sahanahas have are the toppers by scoring 594 out of 600.

Science Stream Toppers:

Simran Sesha Rao: 598 out of 600

Ilham: 597 out of 600

Saichirag: 597 out of 600

Sri Krishna Pejathaya: 597 out of 600

Bhavya Nayak: 597 out of 600

Omkar Prabhu: 596 out of 600

Mohammed Qhizer: 596 out of 600

Advaith Sharma: 596 out of 600

Gaurav Chandan: 596 out of 600

Medha Puranik: 596 out of 600

Vijetha Nagraj Bhat: 596 out of 600

Sahana Bhat: 596 out of 600

A Kishore: 596 out of 600

. .

Commerce Stream:

Neelu Singh: 596 out of 600

Akash Das: 596 out of 600

Neha BR: 596 out of 600

Maanav Vinay Kejriwal: 596 out of 600

Hitesh S: 595 out of 600

Sahana TR: 595 out of 600

Pavithra K: 595 out of 600

Samarth Joshi: 595 out of 600

Anisha Mallya: 595 out of 600

Aachal Ullal: 595 out of 600

Arts Stream

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond: 594 out of 600

Madivalara Sahana: 594 out of 600

Sanika Ravishankar: 593 out of 600

Ninganna Agasar: 593 out of 600

Shivaraj: 593 out of 600

G Mounesh: 593 out of 600

H Santhosh: 592 out of 600

Poornima Ujjini: 591 out of 600

Sameer: 591 out of 600

Shantha G: 591 out of 600

Kaveri: 591 out of 600

Check Out District Wise Percentage of PUC 2022

Dakshina Kannada - 88.02

Udupi - 86.38

Vijayapura - 77.14

Bengaluru South - 77.56

Uttara Kannada - 74.33

Kodagu - 73.22

Bengaluru North - 72.0

shivamogga - 70.14

Chikkamagaluru - 69.4

Bagalkote - 68.69

Chikkodi - 68.00

Bengaluru Rural - 67.86

Hassan - 67.28

Haveri - 66.64

Dharwad - 65.66

Chikkaballapura - 64.49

Mysuru - 64.45

Chamrajnagara - 63.02

Davangere - 62.72

Koppal - 62.04

Bidar - 60.78

Gadag - 60.63

Yadgiri - 63.00

Kolar - 60.41

Ramanagara - 60.22

Belagavi - 59.88

Kalaburgi - 59.17

Tumakkuru - 58.90

Mandya - 58.77

Raichur - 57.93

Ballari - 55.48

Chitradurga - 49.31