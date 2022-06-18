PUC results 2022: Girls outperforms boys; pass percentage stands at 61.88

Bengaluru, Jun 18: The results of Karnataka's second PUC or Class 12 have been announced on Saturday. This year, the pass percentage stands at 61.88 per cent. As always, the girls have outperformed boys in 2022.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that a total of 4,22,966 students have passed in Class 12 out of 6,83,563 students who wrote the examination.

Like every year, the pass percentage of girls in 2022 is higher than the boys. 68.72 per cent of girls cleared the exams as against the boys' 55.22 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest passing percentage at 88.02 followed by Udupi (86.38). At 49.31, Chitradurga registered the least number of passing percentage.

In the arts stream, Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairdgonda has secured the first rank by scoring 594 out of 600.

Nilu Singh from BGS PU college in Dasanapura, Akash Das of rSt. Claret College in Jalahalli, Neha BR from SBGNS Rural Composite College and Manav Vijay Kejriwal from Jayanagar PU college have secured 596 marks out of 600 in the commerce stream.

In the science stream, Simran Rao from RV PU college in Bengaluru has scored 598 marks out of 600 to become the topper in 2022.

How to Check Your Results Online?

The Karnataka PUC results 2022 are available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Log into the aforementioned websites

Click on the 'PUC Result' link

Enter your roll number and press submit button

Your result will be displayed

Take a printout of the result for your future reference.