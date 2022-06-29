PSEB Class 12 results: Live link activated

All three rank holders have obtained same marks, however, as per the tie-breaker formula, students have been given different ranks based on age. Not only have the girls obtained a higher pass percentage but the top 3 ranks have been secured by girls. The top three rankers have obtained 497 marks out of 500 marks.

New Delhi, Jun 29: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) which declared the PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 today activated the result link. The same is available on the official website.

The Punjab Board had earlier declared class 12 board exams results for term 1 on May 12. While the term 2 exams will concluded on May 23.

Once released, students will be able to check their PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 Term 2 results on the board's official website - pseb.ac.in.

Students must note that the result link will be made active only after the results are announced. The Punjab Board will issue the marksheet to the schools and students will have to collect them from there.

Students who have appeared for Class 12 board examination need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Term 2 Result 2022: How to check scores online?