Proud of him: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin. "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy said in first first reaction emailed to PTI.