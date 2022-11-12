Protests against Vir Das will continue until he apologises: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

New Delhi, Nov 12: After stand-up comedian Vir Das' show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday said in Goa that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his "anti-India" remarks made in the USA.

Talking to PTI, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said here that his organisation will keep protesting against Das wherever his shows are scheduled. Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" that he presented in the USA had triggered a controversy a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. On Thursday, his show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, which alleged that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.