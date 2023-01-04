Protest in Haldwani to save the illegal encroachment could be the new Shaheen Bagh 2.0

The main weapon against the government that a Muslim has got is playing victim card with all its strength putting the whole family and children out on the street and use of online shills and spreading fake news against the government and its policies is not a new thing for Muslims.

New Delhi, Jan 04: Playing the victim card in the name of Allah is not a new thing that has begun and common in this piece of land since the days of 1920 (khilafat-Movement). During the independence Muslim leaders like Jinnah, Liyaqat Ali Khan, etc., Played the victim card before the table of British viceroy and the pact of Pakistan was signed. Despite the mayhem caused on the Direct Action day in West Bengal.

On the date of 28th/12/ 23 a protest was launched by the resident Muslim population of the area to retaliate against the order passed by the high court for clearing the encroachment over the land meant for the railway department. The population staying there is about 4000 families who have done the encroachment over 29 acres of railway land but kind of insinuation they want to peddle to the rest of the world of being the victim of government drive as they are Muslim.

However the strategy was made on 27/12/22 to evacuate the encroached land that belongs to the railway department in Banbhpoolpura district. The High court of Uttarakhand has ordered to vacate the premises of the railway department and the adjoining property that belongs to the railway. Commonly called Gafur Basti, the department initiated the action on the order passed by the HC by serving the inhabitants within a week, prior notice on 29th Dec 2022. Further in action with the order passed by the HC the inhabitants of Gafur-Basti were asked to surrender the licensed weapons they had secured to obtain earlier.

This is not the only drive that the government is working out on a whim but this is a long battle that has been fought since the days of 2007 since from 15 years back. As the eviction drive is carried out at the behest of the order passed by the HC so it is safe for the authorities to carry out the demolition drive. Several eviction notices have been furnished to the illegal land encroachers of Gafur-Basti, who today are insinuating as if they are in the state of shock due to the eviction notice which has been furnished after orders from the HC.

When the encroachers approached the Supreme Court , SC ordered it to go back to High Court (HC) in 2007 during that time the SC has ordered HC to decide the case with-in 90days of time. The PRO of the Northern railway Mr. Izzat Singh has said there has been more than 4000 encroachments and all the illegal encroachers have been served the notices via the local news print media serving the locality. The dwellers of Gafur-Basti have been given the time of 7 days after which the demolition will take place. It is pertinent to take a note that despite of orders from the HC these illegal dwellers are spending time by encroaching roads for protest, playing victim cards by keeping themselves out on the street with their children, talking with media and trying built a narrative on national TV debate on various channels and portray themselves to be prosecuted by the department and the incumbent government of being prosecuted for being Muslims.

As of now, enough time has been given to the illegal encroachers as the land grabbing case has been fought for 15 long years at the various stages of the judiciary system. After the decisions came to vacant the land that belongs to the Indian Railway, now a narrative is being made to be placed in front of the media and started playing victim cards. The whole scenario is getting worse as it had happened in Delhi during 2019-2020, it was projected as a CAA &NRC protest but led to riots. The whole modus operandi is set to be the replica of the Shaeenbagh incident. If you see how they have turned the whole situation into a riot, it is the present necessity of the administration to understand the chronology and stop the incident at its infancy.

POLITICAL BACKUPS

As they have done earlier in the case of 2020 Delhi riots, they tried to get the political back up from the political parties. In the long run they got assistance and one of the members of a political party tried to surrender in Rau's Avenue Court. Now as of now this case is being projected as the atrocity of the incumbent government against the group of people as they belong to a particular community.

As per the tweet made by Imran Pratpghari one of the congress leaders dated 02/01/23 at 12.27 says a lot about the kind of politicization that they can gather by playing the "Victim Card". By putting the icing on the cake and cherry on the top Arfa Khanam congress leader and known lawyer in Delhi, goes live in the FB to discuss the issue that vendetta is being played with community just of the reason that citing the demographic aspect and its political consequences on the state politics in the recent past.

The demonstrators are supported by the Congress party and Samajwadi Party as their leaders are hand in hand to prove their point of encroachment is justified despite the decision from the HC. Actually in this course of flowing river every opposition leader wants to have a political drip. By defying the HC decision they are defying the earlier decision of SC "Go back to High Court"