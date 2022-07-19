Prophet row: SC to hear Nupur Sharma’s plea seeking protection from arrest today

In the new plea today, she has argued that "fringe elements have renewed" rape and death threats to her since then. She'd cited death threats in her earlier plea as well.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

On July 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities", the bench said.

The bench also refused to entertain her plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark and said that Sharma's comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

A group of former judges and bureaucrats had demanded that the Supreme Court recall its observations alleging that the court crossed the "Laxman Rekha" while making comments that are an "indelible scar on the justice system of the largest democracy".