New Delhi, Jun 10: Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people calling for the arrest of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her controversial statements about Prophet Mohammed, news agency PTI reported.

Video footage shows a large crowd of people gathered at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma. A senior police officer told PTI that while some of the demonstrators left the site after some time, others continued to protest.

''Almost 1,500 people had gathered in Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. After the prayers, nearly 300 people came out and started to protest over inflammatory remarks by Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal,'' DCP Central District, Shweta Chauhan told ANI.

"Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission so legal action will be taken," she added.

The Delhi Police have filed a FIR against 31 persons, including AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and a separate case against former BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma for allegedly inciting hatred and hurting religious sensibilities.

According to them, the two FIRs were filed on Wednesday following a social media study.

The FIR names former Delhi BJP media unit chief Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was fired from the party for allegedly making anti-Muslim statements, and journalist Saba Naqvi.