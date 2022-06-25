Prophet row: Nupur Sharma again skips Kolkata Police summons

She reportedly sought time to appear before the police officers citing apprehensions of a possible assault on her if she visits Kolkata. Sharma, in an email to Amherst Street Police Station, sought four weeks' time to appear before the cops.

She had earlier this week skipped the summons issued by Narkeldanga Police Station in the city citing similar reasons. "We have received an email from Nupur Sharma in which she expressed her inability to appear before officers of Amherst Street Police Station. She has sought four weeks' time, and also said she feared attacks on her if she comes to Kolkata," the officer told PTI.

Police had on Thursday issued a summons to Sharma after a complaint was lodged against her at Amherst Street Police Station. Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. Violent protests were reported from parts of West Bengal.

India also faced diplomatic heat as several Arab countries condemned the comments made by the BJP leader. PTI