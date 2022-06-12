Prophet remark row: Mob attacks train in WB station

The group was protesting against controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

The officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform. Train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack, he said.

"An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured. As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for state govt's permission," Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway was quoted by news agency ANI.

The railway police and other police personnel have been deployed to the area to bring the situation under control.