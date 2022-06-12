While Sharma has been asked to appear before cops on Monday, Jindal will have to appear on June 14 over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad, senior police inspector Chetan Kakade told reporters.

A case was filed against Nupur Sharma on May 30 while registering a case against Jindal following a complaint by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30.

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate which triggered a huge controversy. The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

Last Sunday, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

While many Arab countries condemned the insensitive remark, there have been protests in many parts of the country over the issue.