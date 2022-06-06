New Delhi, June 5: Soon after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on religious minorities, several users on Twitter have expressed their disappointment.
Prophet Mohammad row: BJP faces criticism after suspending Nupur Sharma
One user wrote that the party does not have the guts to protect Kashmiri Pandits and Bengali Hindus, but for minority appeasement, they can suspend Nupur Sharma who is their spokesperson.
Have a look at Twitter reactions here:
There were also reports of many superstores in the Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain removing Indian products from their shelves. The BJP, after the backlash, swung into action by issuing a press release on Sunday stating that it "strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion".
More PROPHET MOHAMMAD News arrow_forward
Read more...