Probe Love Jihad angle in Shraddha Walker murder case, demands VHP

New Delhi, Nov 15: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad wants the gory and horrific murder of Shraddha Walker to be investigated as a case of Love Jihad. Shraddha was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala and later her body was chopped into 35 pieces before he disposed it.

The VHP has said that it would pressure the Central Government to bring a law agains illegal religious conversions in order to address such cases. VHP working president Alok Kumar told The Print that Love Jihad has become an organised crime. The misadventure of Jihad leads you to do all this, Love Jihad and Jihad have wider ramifications and in this particular case the man strangled the girl as she was pressing for marriage, he also said.

Kumar also said that they met on a dating site and eloped from their homes in Maharashtra to Delhi, naturally with the promise that he would marry her. We will do all that is possible and will ask the police to act in a swift manner and probe all angles including that of Love Jihad. Kumar hoped that capital punishment would be awarded in this case.

If the matter is not dealt with speedily the trial will go on for 10 years and this incident will fade away from public memory. We hope the police will file the challan son and the matter would be decided by a fast track court, Kumar further added.

Kumar also said that two years back in Faridabad they had pressed for the enactment of central laws to look into forcible conversions and Love Jihad.

What is Love Jihad:

The issue of Love Jihad first cropped up in the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka. It is alleged that Hindu and Christian girls are lured by Muslim youth under the pretext of marriage. They are then forcibly converted to Islam.

In November 2020, Uttar Pradesh registered its first case of Love Jihad in Bareilly district. The case was registered following a complaint by the parents of a girl residing in the Deorania police station limits. The parents alleged that the a Muslim youth who also hailed rom the same village had been trying to force the girl to convert and marry him.

Background of the Shraddha Walker murder case:

Shraddha and Atif had met through a dating site in Maharashtra. The two decided to elope to Delhi after her parents objected to the relationship. They took up a flat in South Delhi.

Shraddha's father filed a missing person's complaint after he was not able to reach his daughter. The police learnt that Aftab had murdered Shraddha six months back and had chopped her body into 35 pieces. He told the police that they got into an argument after she began pressurising to marry him. He said that he had tried to silence her, but ended up strangulating her.