Her comments come a day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut apepared before the ED in a money laundering case on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Raut for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' (tenement) and related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

The Rajya Sabha MP appeared before the central agency in Mumbai on Friday to record his statement and left after more than 10 hours. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "The action by the BJP government in the spirit of revenge and malice against Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sanjay Raut ji is condemnable."

. .

The BJP is "adopting every trick to suppress" the voices opposing its "anti-democratic politics", she said, adding that this plank of "lies and repression" will not last long in democracy. The ED had earlier summoned Raut on June 28. However, Raut termed the summons a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against the Shiv Sena's political opponents in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs and said he would not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibag (Raigad district). The ED then issued fresh summons to Raut and asked him to appear before it on Friday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned why the BJP has not used CBI and ED against the Kerala government when it has targeted opposition with the central agencies.

He accused the two parties of having an "understanding" due to which the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not been touched by those agencies.

"The Government of India, which has ED, CBI, which uses these instruments against anybody who opposes them...why is that they are not using it against the chief minister of Kerala. Because there is an understanding by the BJP and CPI(M). BJP is very happy with them", Gandhi charged while addressing a Congress meeting organised in Wandoor which comes under his Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.