Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a ‘karma yogi’ say BJP leaders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event in Kerala that Prie Minister told his ministers not to cancel their scheduled programmes and return to Delhi only after completing their work. Home Minister Amit Shah also went ahead with his programme in Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.

BJP leaders shared pictures of the Prime Minister attending the official events in Bengal virtually as they heaped praise for putting the "country first".

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, "Grief-stricken, but country first !! An only too well-known characteristic of our prime minister." "He continues to participate in pre-scheduled events, just hours after performing the last rites of his mother. A true Karmayogi veritably. Hats off! Countless workers like us are inspired and energised by your supreme efforts and commitment," Thakur said.

Another Union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, praised Prime Minister Modi's dutifulness, dedication, and sacrifice.

Praising the Prime Minister's commitment, his Cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh said it is not possible for a man to have so much dedication.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted, "Nation first, Self last. My PM, My Pride!" BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said, "Nothing, not even personal loss will stop PM Narendra Modi from discharging his duties for Bharata Mata."