Prime Minister Modi participates in India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen

New Delhi, May 3: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly participated with Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, in the India- Denmark Business Forum at the Confederation of Danish Industry.
Prime Minister emphasized the complemetary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India's enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports, among others. He highlighted the business-friendly approach of India and exhorted business communities of both sides to explore collaboration opportunities.
Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the role of the business communities in forming a bridge between the two countries.
The event saw participation of businesess from both countries in areas like:
Green Technology, Innovation and Digitization
Energy Independence and Renewable Energy
Water, Environment and Agriculture
Infrastructure, Transportation & Services
The following Business Leaders participated in the Business Forum:
Indian Business Delegation:
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Finserv Limited
Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge
Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Hindustan Ports Private Limited
Darshan Hiranandani, Chairman, Hiranandani Group
Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Deepak Bagla, CEO & MD, Invest India
Ritesh Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms
Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries Limited
Sumant Sinha, Chairman and MD, Renew Power
Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
C P Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited
Tulsi Tanti, Suzlon Energy Ltd.
Danish Business Delegation:
Niels Aage Kjær, Owner, AVK
Peter Pallishøj, CEO, Baettr
Cees ´t Hart, CEO, Carlsberg
Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
Jukka Pertola, Chairman, COWI & Siemens Wind Power
Jørgen Mads Clausen, Owner, Danfoss
Thomas Plenborg, Chairman, DSV
Kim Vejlby Hansen, CEO, FOSS
Jens Moberg, Chairman, Grundfos
Roeland Baan, CEO, Haldor Topsøe
Lars Petersson, CEO, Hempel
Niels Smedegaard, Chairman, ISS
Olivier Fontan, CEO, L M Wind Power Blades
Jens-Peter Saul, CEO, Ramboll
Jens Birgersson, CEO, Rockwool
Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted