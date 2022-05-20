Prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail

Mumbai, May 20: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, released from Mumbai jail on bail.

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court here to finalise bail conditions.

Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks. She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.

Mukerjea must surrender her passport before the special court and not leave India without the court's permission, the judge said in the order.

The court also directed Mukerjea not to contact any of the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. She must attend the trial and not seek any adjournments, it said.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.