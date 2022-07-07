Priest in Delhi beaten to death: Report

Following the incident, the accused was assaulted by some locals and is currently in the hospital, the police said, news agency PTI reported.

New Delhi, July 07: A 62-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by a man in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, a police official told Press Trust of India on Thursday.

Police received information around 5.40 am on Wednesday regarding a priest, identified as Soni Ram, being beaten near Pusta in Sonia Vihar, an official said.

When the police team reached the spot, they learnt that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to JPC hospital while the accused, Sonu Bhatt, was assaulted by the public and taken to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, the officer said.

Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital but died due to injuries in the evening, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Bhatt, who is still hospitalised, the officer said.

After preliminary investigation, it has surfaced that Bhatt is not in a "healthy state of mind" and was known to the victim, the officer said.

