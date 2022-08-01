Price rise discussion expected in Parliament today

Lok Sabha has listed the discussion on the issue on Monday under rule 193 while it will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 176.

New Delhi, Aug 01: A discussion has been listed in both Houses of the Parliament next week on the issue of price rise, nearly two weeks since the commencement of the Monsoon Session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply in both the Houses on the short time duration.

The notice for discussion on the same was given by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lower House (Lok Sabha).

. .

The notice in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) was served by NCP MP Fauzia Khan.

"A discussion on price rise is likely to be listed under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday," said the sources.

This comes amid the protests by the Opposition leaders over several issues, including inflation, which resulted in the suspension of 27 MPs from both Houses of Parliament cumulatively, due to the ruckus created demanding a discussion on inflation and other issues.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has witnessed uproar by the Opposition demanding discussion on the issues like Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, inflation and unemployment.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.