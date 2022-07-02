Prez polls: Draupadi Murmu seeks support in Puducherry

Earlier, Murmu was received by the CM, Ministers and some MLAs upon her arrival at the airport. The hotel where the presidential candidate addressed the MLAs was abuzz with activity. She was presented a "poorna kumbam" honour by a group of BJP volunteers, PTI reported.

Although the AIADMK does not have representation in the territorial Assembly, the party's East and West wing secretaries, A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Sekar, however called on Murmu and extended their wishes to her on her arrival at the hotel.

The territorial Assembly has 30 elected and three nominated legislators. The ruling AINRC has ten members and BJP six while there are six independents. The opposition comprising the DMK and Congress has six and two elected legislators, respectively.

Although there are three nominated members owing allegiance to the BJP they do not however have the voting rights in the presidential poll.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues including Home Minister A Namassivayam and the ruling coalition legislators, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from the union territory, S Selvaganapthy and others participated in the meeting which lasted for nearly half an hour.

Former Jharkhand Governor Murmu, and Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha are facing off in the July 18 Presidential polls.