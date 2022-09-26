New Delhi, Sep 26: President Draupadi Murmu on Monday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel on Jewish New Year.
Prez Murmu wishes Israeli President Herzog on Jewish New Year
"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog , on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world," the president tweeted.
She also extended her greetings in Hebrew language through a tweet.
