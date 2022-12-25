Prez Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to AB Vajpayee on 98th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25: President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders from the BJP on Sunday paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi on Twitter shared his thoughts on Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He wrote, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

Amit Shah recalled that Vajpayee laid the foundation of a new era of development. "The life of Atal ji, the pinnacle of Indian politics, was devoted to taking the country back to its ultimate glory. By laying the foundation of a new era of development and good governance, he made the world aware of India's potential under his leadership and instilled a sense of national pride in the public. Tribute to Atal ji on his birth anniversary today," he wrote.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was not only a visionary but also an erudite. He posted, "I bow down to the inspiration of all of us and revered former Prime Minister Atalji on his birth anniversary. He wrote a new chapter of development and good governance in India and gave a new identity to the country on the world stage. He was not only a visionary but also an erudite. His contribution to nation building is unforgettable."

Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is being celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country today. Several programmes are being organised to mark the occasion.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades and was the first non-Congress prime minister to have served a full term in office.

Vajpayee was the first non-Congress leader to complete a 5-year term as India's Prime Minister. He was also the first Indian to address the United Nations in Hindi. Besides Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Vajpayee is the only Indian leader to take the Prime Minister's oath on three occasions. His political career aside, Vajpayee is remembered as a captivating orator and an empathetic poet.

Some of his popular quotes: