Prevent misinformation, share only verified information on Covid: Health Minister Mandaviya tells doctors

The Union Minister urged the doctors and members of IMA to continue to spread authentic information about COVID-19, saying that they should be ambassadors during the country's fight against the pandemic. "I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the COVID19 disease and its prevention and management aspects," he added and expressed confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now.

He reminded the health workers that they have responsibility to share accurate information with the public. "our citizens look up to our COVID warriors for advice and due to recent increase in COVID-19 cases globally, it becomes the responsibility of our experts to share correct information so that rumors, misconceptions and in turn, fears can be prevented," he claimed.

He emphasized on mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in the citizens by making them aware about current status of COVID19 data, the vaccination program and government efforts. He cautioned against complacency. He urged on adherence to 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' and uptake of precaution doses for the vulnerable groups. "Only this way we will be able to preserve the gains made so far through continued collective efforts", he stressed.

Informing about the mock drill planned tomorrow, Dr Mandaviya emphasized that "based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."