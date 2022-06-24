Presidential elections 2022: Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha

The armed personnel, about eight to ten working in shifts, will escort Sinha whenever he moves across the country, they said.

A higher Z-plus cover of CRPF commandos has also been accorded to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21.

Born on 6 November 1937, Yashwant Sinha is a former Indian administrator, politician and a former Minister of Finance (1990-1991 under Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and March 1998 - July 2002 under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and Minister of External Affairs (July 2002 - May 2004).

He was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party before he quit the party on 21 April 2018.