Presidential Election: Draupadi Murmu called up Jharkhand CM to seek support for her candidature

All three leaders had expressed their best wishes to her, sources said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), essentially a tribal party, called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs on Saturday to discuss the upcoming presidential election.

JMM is a constituent of Congress-led UPA alliance and is in power in Jharkhand in alliance with it.

Murmu had filed her nomination on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her papers to Returning Officer P C Mody. She was accompanied by a host of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, dda.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and leaders of some NDA supporting parties like YSRCP, BJD, and AIADMK were also present during her nomination filing.