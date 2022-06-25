Presidential Election: Draupadi Murmu called up Jharkhand CM to seek support for her candidature

New Delhi, Jun 25: Continuing to reach out to opposition leaders, NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu on Saturday called up JMM supremo and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking his support for her candidature, sources said. They said Murmu called Soren personally and sought support for her candidature.
Murmu had also called Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before filing her nomination for the July 18 presidential election.