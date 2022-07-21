Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

New Delhi, July 21: India is all set to get its 15th president today. NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is poised to win against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

As the counting of votes is underway for the Presidential elections, we take a closer look at the longest and the shortest serving presidents of India.

Fourteen people have been elected as the President of India since India became a republic in 1950. Apart from these fourteen, three acting presidents have also been in office for short periods of time.

Varahagiri Venkata Giri became the acting president in 1969 after Zakir Husain, died in office. Giri was elected president a few months later. He remains the only person to have held office both as a president and acting president.

. .

Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, is the only person to have held office for two terms.

Seven presidents have been members of a political party before being elected. Six of these were active party members of the Indian National Congress. The Janata Party has had one member, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who later became president.

Two presidents, Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have died in office. Their vice presidents served as acting presidents until a new president was elected. Following Zakir Husain's death, two acting presidents held office until the new president, V. V. Giri, was elected.

When Giri resigned to take part in the presidential elections, he was succeeded by Mohammad Hidayatullah as acting president. The 12th president, Pratibha Patil, is the first woman to hold the office, elected in 2007.