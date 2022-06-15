Presidential Election 2022: Issue of notification today, candidates can file nominations till June 29

For the upcoming Presidential election, the Bharatiya Janata Party has authorized its president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold consultations with different political parties.

. .

Our correspondent reports that the Presidential election will be held by secret ballot in accordance with the system of proportional representation as per the Constitution. The President is elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. It also includes the Legislative Assemblies of Delhi and Puducherry.

The Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the election. Polling will be held in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies. The total number of electors will be 4,809 including 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of Legislative Assemblies. The total value of the votes will be 10 lakh 86 thousand 431.