Presidential election 2022: Draupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the airport. The airport compound was decorated with flowers, while BJP workers gathered along the roads outside with party flags to welcome her.

Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour. "Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said. She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

