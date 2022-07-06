Presidential Election 2022: Draupadi Murmu in Assam, to meet NDA MPs and legislators

Guwahati, Jul 6: NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies -- the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) -- on Wednesday to seek support for the July 18 polls.

Accompanied by Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Murmu, who arrived here late on Tuesday night, was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, some of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalit among others.