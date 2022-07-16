Presidential Election 2022: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC. Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit with governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states, including three from Delhi.

Also, the party has 92 MLAs in Punjab, 62 in Delhi, and two in Goa.