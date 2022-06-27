Hyderabad, Jun 27: Senior TRS leader and Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar on Monday urged the President Ram Nath Kovind to condone the youth who took part in a recent agitation against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme and to let them appear for recruitment tests in the future.

The cases against the army aspirants should be withdrawn, he said. Most of the youth, all in their early 20s, are unemployed poor, he said. The army aspirants have been waiting for final selection tests after having cleared physical fitness tests.