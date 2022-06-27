President Ram Nath Kovind offers prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Mathura, Jun 27: President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind paid obeisance at the famed Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The president was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the dignitaries jointly performed the most auspicious "Dehri Pujan" at the temple, priest Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami said. After washing the symbolic 'Dehri' (doorsill) with rose water, the dignitaries applied perfume on it and then offered flowers and fruits, the priest said.