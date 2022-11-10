President Murmu walks 2 km on foot to visit Jagannath Temple

New Delhi, Nov 10: On her two-day visit to Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple and walked two kilometre on her way to the temple.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet today said, "In a rare gesture, President Droupadi Murmu walked about two kilometers to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath at Puri. Devotees greeted the President on her way to the temple."

President Murmu also had Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple, Puri, shortly after she visited the shrine.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister for education, accompanied President Murmu to the temple.

According to an India Today report, the Odisha government has declared a half-day holiday for all offices, schools and colleges in the state capital region on the occasion of Murmu's visit.

For the President Murmu tour, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements in Puri and Bhubaneswar.