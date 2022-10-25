People who are interested in witnessing the special show and the ceremony may register themselves on the website www.presidentofindia.gov.in as limited number of seats are available on first come first serve basis.

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The President of India Draupadi Murmu will present Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the President's Bodyguard at a ceremony to be held at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 27, 2022.

In the one and half hour-long ceremony, the PBG will accept President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner. The presentation Parade shall thereafter be followed by an Audio Visual Presentation highlighting the history and significance of the Silver Trumpet & Trumpet Banner and the modern day role of the PBG.

Professionally honed with precision, trained to perfection, the horsemen will display a variety of traditional Indian Equestrian skills followed by the horses trotting in line with the music of the military band. It will show case the synchronous perfection in training, balance and ceremonial deportment of both the horse and the rider.

Being the President of India's own troops, the PBG has the unique distinction of being the only military unit of the Indian Army, privileged to carry the President's Silver Trumpet & Trumpet Banner.