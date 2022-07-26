President Murmu, PM Modi, pay tributes to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

President Murmu said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have proved their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history."

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces. Today is a day to be proud as well as to honour and remember the valour of our soldiers. With their bravery, I salute the soldiers who raised the tricolour again after driving out the enemies from Kargil."

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.