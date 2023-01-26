President Murmu bats for more participation of women in electoral process

Addressing an event to mark the 13th National Voters' Day, she said it is a great achievement of India's election process and democracy that the active participation of women in the democratic process is continuously increasing.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the number of women voters was slightly higher than that of men.

She noted that for the first time in the history of Indian Parliament, the total number of women MPs in both the Houses together has reached the 115 mark.

From gram panchayats to Parliament, women are contributing significantly. Their participation and numbers should increase further, she said.

The president said that social revolution has been possible in the country during the past seven decades through the election process. It is a great success of our democracy that the common voter living in remote areas feels that he or she has a major role in deciding who would and how they would govern the country or the state.