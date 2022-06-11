President Kovind to visit Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Kullu district today

Security has been tightened in view of the President's visit. Flying of drones, hot air balloons and paragliding have been prohibited in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts. Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that the prohibitory orders have been issued to avoid any hindrance in the President's aerial visit and ensure his safety and security.

President attended the 6th Annual Convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh at Dharamsala last evening. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, education is the cornerstone of the building of any country.

Therefore, education should be of such type which not only develops intellectual capacity and skill in the students, but also strengthens their moral values and character. He said, youth have played an important role in the progress of all leading countries of the world.

The President conferred gold medals to ten meritorious students on the occasion.