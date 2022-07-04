President Kovind condoles loss of lives in HP bus accident

At least 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 AM, local administration officials said.

“Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

PTI